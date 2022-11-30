Shell Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 136% compared to the average volume of 7,181 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Shell has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.