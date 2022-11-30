Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Increases By 16,900.0%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 16,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

