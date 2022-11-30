Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 141.0%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the October 31st total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance
VXUS opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.