Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 141.0%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the October 31st total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance

VXUS opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,463 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter.

