Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Decreases By 70.5%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VPER opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Further Reading

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

