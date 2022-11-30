Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 5,360.7% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 5,360.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance
WINR stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
