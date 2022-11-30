Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 5,360.7% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 5,360.7% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance

WINR stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

