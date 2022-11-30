Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

