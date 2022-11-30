SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

SLM stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

