Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

