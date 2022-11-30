Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
