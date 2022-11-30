Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Laura Henderson Sells 2,421 Shares

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.
Spin Master Trading Up 1.1 %
Spin Master stock opened at C$34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$30.63 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.39.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
