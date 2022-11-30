Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Shares of STLD opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

