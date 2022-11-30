Stephen I. Robertson Sells 2,394 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,394 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $52,691.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
