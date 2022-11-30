Stephen I. Robertson Sells 2,394 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 2,394 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $52,691.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.