StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

