StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

