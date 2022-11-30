StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.05.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
