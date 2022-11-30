StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.05.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

