StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

