StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

