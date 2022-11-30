StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.