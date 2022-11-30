StockNews.com Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

LXRX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

