StockNews.com Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
LXRX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.