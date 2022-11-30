Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.50 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,365,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $16,566,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Summit Materials by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

