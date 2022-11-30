Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $32.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Summit Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.50 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
