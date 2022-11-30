Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its 200 day moving average is $320.32.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.