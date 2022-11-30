Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.