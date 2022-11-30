TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.45.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

SNX stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

