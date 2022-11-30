Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.66. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 114,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

