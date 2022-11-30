Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Tejon Ranch Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.66. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.