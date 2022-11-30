Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Upgraded to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE TRC opened at $19.08 on Monday. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

