Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

