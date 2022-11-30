The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

