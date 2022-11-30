The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

