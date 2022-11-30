TheStreet Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to C

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

