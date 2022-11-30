TheStreet Upgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to C

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.93 on Monday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asure Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

