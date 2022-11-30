TheStreet Upgrades Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to C

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.93 on Monday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.84.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
