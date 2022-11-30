Thorne HealthTech (THRN) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Thorne HealthTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech 2.16% 3.72% 2.53% Thorne HealthTech Competitors -3,177.79% -175.15% -36.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thorne HealthTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech Competitors 3494 13821 39986 668 2.65

Volatility & Risk

Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.88%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million $7.25 million 71.17 Thorne HealthTech Competitors $1.81 billion $242.81 million -5.75

Thorne HealthTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Thorne HealthTech. Thorne HealthTech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

