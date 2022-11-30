Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 406,141 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,611,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRY. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

