Todd A. Becker Sells 17,550 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $214,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at $320,325.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPP opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 1,867.81% and a net margin of 52.55%.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

