Todd Andrew Goergen Sells 15,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,097.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Andrew Goergen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 4,032 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $8,467.20.

On Friday, November 18th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,733.80.

Crexendo Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

