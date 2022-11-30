Traders Buy Large Volume of Amyris Put Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,937 put options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,242 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amyris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

