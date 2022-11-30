Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$42.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.25.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

