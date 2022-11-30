U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

