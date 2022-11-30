U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 897,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,581 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

