U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

