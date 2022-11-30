U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $127,268,000 after buying an additional 121,959 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 72.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

