U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 966.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 51,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $180.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68.

