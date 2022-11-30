U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luke Anthony Norman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

