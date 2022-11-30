United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $86,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.