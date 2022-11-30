United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.20 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

