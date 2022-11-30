USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coupa Software by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Stock

NASDAQ COUP opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $204.24.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

