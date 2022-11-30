USS Investment Management Ltd Has $734,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC increased its position in Vistra by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after buying an additional 1,089,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vistra Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.84%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

