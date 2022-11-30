USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,021 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Insider Activity

Roku Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $266.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.