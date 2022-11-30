USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,570 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crown by 43.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 49.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crown by 70.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after acquiring an additional 360,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 267.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

