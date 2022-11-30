USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 863 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $243.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.