V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,167,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

