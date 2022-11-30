Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 117,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,786 shares.The stock last traded at $77.74 and had previously closed at $78.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

